ConocoPhillips (COP) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note
The most recent trading session ended with ConocoPhillips (COP - Free Report) standing at $105.48, reflecting a +0.57% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.83%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.65%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.45%.
The energy company's stock has climbed by 6.74% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 7.35% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.31%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of ConocoPhillips in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 6, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.91, indicating a 20.42% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.65 billion, down 4.27% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ConocoPhillips. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.08% lower. ConocoPhillips presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, ConocoPhillips is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.54. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.97 for its industry.
We can additionally observe that COP currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.86. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry stood at 5.18 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, positioning it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
