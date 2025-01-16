We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Gilead Sciences (GILD) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing
In the latest market close, Gilead Sciences (GILD - Free Report) reached $92.38, with a +1.52% movement compared to the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.83%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.45%.
Coming into today, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had lost 1.94% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 3.48%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.31%.
The upcoming earnings release of Gilead Sciences will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 11, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.67, down 2.91% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $7.05 billion, reflecting a 0.91% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher. Right now, Gilead Sciences possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Gilead Sciences's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.05. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 21.47.
We can also see that GILD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.28. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.4 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, positioning it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.