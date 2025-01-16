Back to top

Gold Fields (GFI) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest trading session, Gold Fields (GFI - Free Report) closed at $15.28, marking a +0.92% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.83%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.45%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the gold miner had gained 8.92% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's loss of 6.01% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.31% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Gold Fields will be of great interest to investors.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.94 per share and revenue of $6.68 billion. These totals would mark changes of +108.6% and +48.43%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Gold Fields. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.31% higher. At present, Gold Fields boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Gold Fields is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.82. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.88.

Also, we should mention that GFI has a PEG ratio of 0.25. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Mining - Gold industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.5 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, placing it within the top 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GFI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.


