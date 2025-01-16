We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Teradyne (TER) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Teradyne (TER - Free Report) standing at $134.93, reflecting a +0.56% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.83%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.65%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.45%.
The the stock of maker of wireless products, data storage and equipment to test semiconductors has risen by 4.82% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.84% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.31%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Teradyne in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Teradyne to post earnings of $0.90 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 13.92%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $740.68 million, reflecting a 10.45% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Teradyne. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.35% higher. Teradyne is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
With respect to valuation, Teradyne is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.61. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.4 of its industry.
Also, we should mention that TER has a PEG ratio of 2.23. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.59.
The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.