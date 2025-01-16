We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
The latest trading session saw Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS - Free Report) ending at $6.77, denoting a +1.96% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.83%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.65%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.45%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 14.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 3.48%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.31%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.10, down 61.54% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $9.86 million, reflecting a 21.6% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note Sensus Healthcare, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.35. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 28.72 of its industry.
The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
