Synovus (SNV) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Synovus Financial (SNV - Free Report) reported $580.58 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.8%. EPS of $1.25 for the same period compares to $0.80 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.26% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $567.77 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.16, the EPS surprise was +7.76%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Synovus performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin, taxable equivalent: 3.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 3.2%.
  • Efficiency ratio - TE: 53.2% versus 54.8% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Net Charge-Offs / Average Loans - Quarter: 0.3% versus 0.3% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $55.42 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $54.67 billion.
  • Non-performing Loans (NPLs): $309.16 million versus $300.97 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Non-performing Assets (NPAs): $309.55 million versus $302.06 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total non-interest revenue: $125.59 million compared to the $121.84 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Net interest income taxable equivalent: $456.42 million versus $440.22 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $454.99 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $439.38 million.
  • Card fees: $19.58 million compared to the $19.55 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Capital markets income: $12.07 million versus $8.77 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Brokerage revenue: $20.91 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $20.86 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Synovus here>>>

Shares of Synovus have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

