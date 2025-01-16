Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 16th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Anglo American (NGLOY - Free Report) is a mining company which operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR - Free Report) operates as a real estate investment trust which is focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.8% downward over the last 60 days.

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO - Free Report) is a specialty retailer of casual apparel, accessories and footwear for men and women. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 5.1% downward over the last 60 days.

