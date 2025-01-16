HSIC Stock Might Rise Following the Acquisition of Acentus

Henry Schein, Inc. ( HSIC Quick Quote HSIC - Free Report) recently completed the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Acentus, a national medical supplier specializing in the delivery of continuous glucose monitors (CGMs). Henry Schein anticipates the transaction to be neutral to 2025 non-GAAP earnings per share and accretive thereafter. Financial terms have not been disclosed.
The latest acquisition expands Henry Schein’s Home Solutions business.
HSIC’s Likely Stock Trend Following the News
Following the announcement, shares of HSIC moved south 0.2% to $71.15 yesterday. The company is gaining a high level of synergies from its strategic acquisitions within the homecare medical supplies space. Henry Schein acquired Prism Medical Products, LLC, in 2021, and Shield Healthcare and Mini Pharmacy in 2023.
With the latest acquisition of Acentus, Henry Schein’s homecare medical products platform will now have an annual revenue base of approximately $350 million. Accordingly, we expect market sentiment to turn in favor of HSIC in the upcoming days.
HSIC currently has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion. Estimates for 2025 earnings per share have remained unchanged at $5.20 in the past 30 days. Its earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, delivering an average surprise of 2.85%.
More on HSIC’s Acquisition of Acentus
The latest acquisition of Acentus helps Henry Schein strengthen its position within the home medical supply market. Through the acquisition, Henry Schein enhances its ability to serve valued customers and drive growth by directly delivering CGM products to patients’ homes.
With several acquisitions, like Acentus, Henry Schein continues to expand its national homecare solutions platform to effectively address the evolving needs of its customers, including clinics, physician practices, health systems and patients receiving care at home.
Per the acquisition agreement, Founders of Acentus — Brett Carroll, Todd Cianfrocca, Greg Duvall and Julio Valdivia — join Henry Schein. For investors’ note, Acentus is headquartered in Tampa, FL, and reports an annual revenue of approximately $35 million.
According to a Grand View Research
report, the global home healthcare market was valued at $390.24 billion in 2023 and is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.96% from 2024 to 2030. Key factors contributing to the market growth include rising demand for cost-effective alternatives to curb increasing healthcare costs and growing penetration of the virtual and remote care industry. Other Recent Developments by HSIC
In October 2024, the company launched Henry Schein Marketplace, a new online service offering more than 8,000 non-clinical products to dental customers.
The same month, HSIC’s dental software business, Henry Schein One, signed a partnership with Bridge to develop and launch axiUm Engage — a platform designed to streamline workflows for academic and dental care organizations. The collaboration empowered dental schools and care organizations with better patient engagement tools and efficient data management.
HSIC’s Price Performance
In the past year, shares of HSIC have decline 1.9% against the
industry’s 4.3% growth. HSIC’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks
HSIC currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are
Veracyte ( VCYT Quick Quote VCYT - Free Report) , ResMed ( RMD Quick Quote RMD - Free Report) and Omnicell ( OMCL Quick Quote OMCL - Free Report) .
Veracyte, carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) at present, has an estimated earnings growth rate of 65.8% for 2025.
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
VCYT’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 520.58%. Veracyte’s shares have risen 49.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s 5.5% growth.
ResMed, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 21.1% for 2025. RMD’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 6.41%. Its shares have risen 34.1% compared with the industry’s 7.7% growth in the past year.
Omnicell, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated earnings growth rate of 72.7% for fourth-quarter 2024. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 121.74%. OMCL’s shares have risen 26.4% against the industry’s 15.7% decline in the past year.
HSIC Stock Might Rise Following the Acquisition of Acentus
