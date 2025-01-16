We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Air Products Issues Preliminary Earnings for First-Quarter Fiscal 2025
Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD - Free Report) reported preliminary first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings per share (EPS) of $2.77 and adjusted EPS of $2.86. The preliminary adjusted EPS exceeds the upper end of the company's previous guidance of $2.75 to $2.85.
APD will release its full first-quarter fiscal 2025 financial results before the opening bell on Feb. 6, 2025.
The industrial gas giant exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters while falling short once. On average, it delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of approximately 2%. In the last reported quarter, the company's earnings surprise was 3.4%.
Air Products is driving productivity to improve its cost structure. It is seeing the positive impacts of its productivity actions. Benefits from additional productivity and cost improvement programs are likely to support its margins. The company also remains focused on improving pricing amid an inflationary environment. However, the slowdown in China and Europe may affect Air Products’ business in these regions.
Air Products’ shares have gained 18% in the past year against a 5.1% decline of the industry.
APD’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks
APD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS - Free Report) , Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM - Free Report) and ICL Group Ltd (ICL - Free Report) .
Carpenter Technology currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 14.1%. The company's shares have soared 175.9% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Sylvamo, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1, beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. In this time frame, it has delivered an earnings surprise of roughly 16.7%, on average. SLVM’s shares have rallied 73.5% over the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ICL Group’s current-year earnings has increased 8.8% in the past 60 days. ICL beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters with the average surprise being 18.1%.