Barrick Gold Issues Update on Loulo-Gounkoto Operations in Mali
Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD - Free Report) recently stated that it remains restricted from shipping gold from the Loulo-Gounkoto mining complex in Mali. Furthermore, the Malian government has executed the interim attachment order on the gold by transferring the current gold stock from the location to a custodial bank, further blocking the shipment and sale of the gold.
As a result, Barrick has initiated a temporary suspension of operations as it works to resolve the situation.
Barrick remains committed to constructive engagement with the Malian government and other stakeholders in order to achieve a mutually acceptable solution that ensures the long-term viability of the Loulo-Gounkoto mining complex and its critical contribution to Mali's economy and society.
Barrick’s shares have gained 1.8% in the past year against a 29.1% rise of the industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
For 2024, Barrick anticipates attributable gold production to be at the bottom end of its earlier announced guidance of 3.9-4.3 million ounces.
