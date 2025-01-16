Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. ( GILT Quick Quote GILT - Free Report) recently teamed up with Hispasat, playing a crucial role in Southern Linc’s disaster recovery operations. Categorized as a once-in-a-century event, Hurricane Helene brought widespread destruction to Southern Linc’s Georgia service territory. Satellite networks are instrumental in providing reliable communication in disaster scenarios. They provide real-time data for monitoring wildfires, hurricanes and floods, enabling better planning and faster relief efforts. Per a report from Grand View Research, the global satellite communication market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 10% from 2024 to 2030. Partnering with Hispasat, Gilat mobilized within hours to provide Southern Linc with additional satellite network capacity. This quick deployment ensured that essential wireless communication systems remained operational during and immediately after the storm. By leveraging Hispasat's satellite capacity and Gilat's advanced networking technology, the partnership delivered a seamless and robust communication network that backed the disaster recovery operations of affected utilities, area sheriff departments, the Georgia Department of Public Safety and the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency. Gilat’s and Hispasat’s rapid response to Southern Linc’s request not only supported disaster recovery efforts but also showcased the potential of satellite technology to transform emergency response.
Gilat Partners Hispasat to Restore Connectivity After Hurricane Helene
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT - Free Report) recently teamed up with Hispasat, playing a crucial role in Southern Linc’s disaster recovery operations. Categorized as a once-in-a-century event, Hurricane Helene brought widespread destruction to Southern Linc’s Georgia service territory.
Satellite networks are instrumental in providing reliable communication in disaster scenarios. They provide real-time data for monitoring wildfires, hurricanes and floods, enabling better planning and faster relief efforts. Per a report from Grand View Research, the global satellite communication market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 10% from 2024 to 2030.
Partnering with Hispasat, Gilat mobilized within hours to provide Southern Linc with additional satellite network capacity. This quick deployment ensured that essential wireless communication systems remained operational during and immediately after the storm. By leveraging Hispasat's satellite capacity and Gilat's advanced networking technology, the partnership delivered a seamless and robust communication network that backed the disaster recovery operations of affected utilities, area sheriff departments, the Georgia Department of Public Safety and the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency.
Gilat’s and Hispasat’s rapid response to Southern Linc’s request not only supported disaster recovery efforts but also showcased the potential of satellite technology to transform emergency response.
Gilat’s relentless focus on providing dependable, high-quality solutions is cushioning its top-line performance. In the last reported quarter, Gilat’s revenues soared 17% year over year to $74.6 million, driven by acquisition synergy and strong demand for defense and in-flight connectivity (IFC) solutions. Recently, it secured orders worth more than $3 million from prominent service providers for its state-of-the-art Gateway Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPAs), designed to support Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellations.
In January 2025, the company won $9 million in orders from key satellite operators for its SkyEdge IV and SkyEdge II-c communication platforms, with delivery planned for the next year. Top satellite operators rely on Gilat's SkyEdge technology for smooth connectivity across satellite constellations, supporting applications like maritime, cellular backhaul and enterprise solutions. On Dec. 30, 2024, it received more than $18 million in orders for its flagship IFC solutions, including SkyEdge platforms, services and SSPAs, with delivery scheduled within the next year.
GILT also settled the Stellar Blu Solutions buyout, which is a premium provider of advanced SATCOM terminal solutions and is expected to enhance its IFC portfolio. Gilat anticipates Stellar Blu will generate $120-$150 million in revenues in 2025, driven by a strong backlog. The acquisition is expected to boost non-GAAP results, and once Stellar Blu hits full manufacturing capacity in late 2025, its EBITDA margin is projected to exceed 10%.
Gilat’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance
GILT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have soared 40.4% in the past six months compared with the industry's growth of 12.6%.
