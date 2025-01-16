We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Insights Into CACI International (CACI) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that CACI International (CACI - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $5.24 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 20.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.99 billion, increasing 8.3% from the same quarter last year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some CACI International metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues by Expertise or Technology- Expertise' at $966.97 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.8%.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenues by Expertise or Technology- Technology' stands at $1.03 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.7% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Revenues by Customer Group- Commercial and other' to come in at $174.14 million. The estimate points to a change of +103.7% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Revenues by Customer Group- Federal Civilian Agencies' to reach $397.41 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.9% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues by Customer Group- Department of Defense' should come in at $1.43 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Revenue - Organic Growth (YOY)' will reach 10.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 11.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.
