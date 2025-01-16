We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
TE Connectivity (TEL) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
Wall Street analysts expect TE Connectivity (TEL - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.89 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 2.7%. Revenues are expected to be $3.9 billion, up 1.8% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some TE Connectivity metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The consensus estimate for 'Net sales- Transportation Solutions' stands at $2.32 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -2.1% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Industrial Solutions' should arrive at $1.04 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.9%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales- Communications Solutions' should come in at $541.46 million. The estimate indicates a change of +25.1% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Net sales- Industrial Solutions- Energy' to come in at $215.71 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.2%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales- Industrial Solutions- Medical' will reach $209.88 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.9% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales- Transportation Solutions- Automotive' will reach $1.76 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -1.1% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales- Transportation Solutions- Commercial transportation' of $337.70 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.1%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales- Transportation Solutions- Sensors' will likely reach $228.78 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.1% year over year.
Analysts predict that the 'Net sales- Industrial Solutions- Aerospace, defense, and marine' will reach $321.47 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.9% year over year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Communications Solutions- Appliances' reaching $162.16 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.3%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- Communications Solutions- Data and devices' at $372.14 million. The estimate suggests a change of +33.4% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Industrial Solutions- Industrial equipment' to reach $297.30 million. The estimate indicates a change of -9.9% from the prior-year quarter.
View all Key Company Metrics for TE Connectivity here>>>
TE Connectivity shares have witnessed a change of -0.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TEL is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>