Image: Bigstock

Unlocking Q4 Potential of Ally Financial (ALLY): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Ally Financial (ALLY - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.59 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 31.1%. Revenues are expected to be $2.06 billion, down 0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Ally Financial metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gain on mortgage and automotive loans, net' should arrive at $5.47 million. The estimate indicates a change of +82.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total other revenue' will likely reach $589.53 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Insurance premiums and service revenue earned' reaching $363.73 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total financing revenue and other interest income' will reach $3.59 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -1% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Other (loss) / gain on investments, net' at $52.65 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -38.1%.

Analysts expect 'Other income, net of losses' to come in at $163.19 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net interest margin (as reported)' stands at 3.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.2%.

Analysts forecast 'Efficiency Ratio' to reach 58.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 68.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total interest-earning assets (Average Balances)' should come in at $184.61 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $186.96 billion in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Non-performing loans (NPLs)' of $1.23 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.39 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Capital Ratio' will reach 12.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 12.4% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' will reach 11.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 10.8%.

View all Key Company Metrics for Ally Financial here>>>

Shares of Ally Financial have demonstrated returns of +7.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ALLY is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>


