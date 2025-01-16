We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Image: Bigstock
Unlocking Q4 Potential of Hexcel (HXL): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Hexcel (HXL - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share, reflecting an increase of 18.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $475.43 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.9%.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 11.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Hexcel metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Commercial Aerospace- Composite Materials' will likely reach $239.32 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.1% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Space & Defense- Composite Materials' reaching $119.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.5% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Industrial- Composite Materials' will reach $35.33 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.7%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Commercial Aerospace- Engineered Products' will reach $40.65 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.4%.
The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Space & Defense- Engineered Products' stands at $46.16 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16%.
Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Engineered products' to reach $87.65 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.9% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Commercial Aerospace- Total' should come in at $277.23 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Industrial- Total' to come in at $34.97 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.2% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Space & Defense- Total' will reach $160.53 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.4% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Composite Materials' should arrive at $394.45 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.2%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating income- Composite Materials' of $61.66 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $56.80 million.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating income- Engineered Products' at $12.96 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $7.80 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
