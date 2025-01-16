Back to top

Ahead of Plexus (PLXS) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Plexus (PLXS - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.59 per share, reflecting an increase of 52.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $983.71 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.1%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Plexus metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Market Sector- Healthcare/Life Sciences' to reach $382.71 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Market Sector- Aerospace/Defense' will reach $168.84 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.1% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Market Sector- Industrial' of $432.17 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.7%.

