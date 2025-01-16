We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Travelers (TRV) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
In its upcoming report, Travelers (TRV - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $6.50 per share, reflecting a decline of 7.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $11.94 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.2%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Travelers metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Revenues- Net investment income' should come in at $925.53 million. The estimate suggests a change of +19% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Revenues- Fee income' of $113.25 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.9%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Revenues- Premiums' will likely reach $10.80 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.3%.
Analysts expect 'Total Revenues- Other Revenues' to come in at $98.14 million. The estimate indicates a change of +25.8% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Underwriting Expense Ratio - Consolidated' will reach 28.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 27.4%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio - Consolidated' will reach 61.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 58.4%.
The consensus estimate for 'Combined Ratio - Consolidated' stands at 90.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 85.8%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Underwriting Expense Ratio - Business Insurance' reaching 29.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 28.8% in the same quarter last year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio - Bond & Specialty Insurance' will reach 44.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 41.1%.
Analysts forecast 'Underwriting Expense Ratio - Bond & Specialty Insurance' to reach 38.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 36.2%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Combined Ratio - Personal Insurance' should arrive at 92.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 86.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio - Personal Insurance' at 67.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 63.4% in the same quarter last year.
Shares of Travelers have demonstrated returns of +1.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), TRV is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.