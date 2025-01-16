We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Unlocking Q4 Potential of Steel Dynamics (STLD): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Steel Dynamics (STLD - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.29 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 50.6%. Revenues are expected to be $3.97 billion, down 6.2% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 9.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Steel Dynamics metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus estimate for 'External Net Sales- Steel' stands at $2.70 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.5%.
Analysts expect 'External Net Sales- Steel Fabrication' to come in at $405.88 million. The estimate points to a change of -22% from the year-ago quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'External Net Sales- Metals Recycling' should come in at $533.65 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.3% year over year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'External Net Sales- Other' at $317.62 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Steel - Average external sales price (Per ton)' reaching 1,009.98 $/ton. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,090 $/ton in the same quarter of the previous year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Steel Fabrication - Average sales price (Per ton)' will reach 2,812.98 $/ton. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3,501 $/ton.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Steel Fabrication - Shipments (Tons)' will reach 144.95 KTon. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 150 KTon in the same quarter of the previous year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Steel - Average ferrous cost (Per ton melted)' should arrive at 354.45 $/ton. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 393 $/ton.
Analysts predict that the 'Steel - Flat Roll shipments - Butler, Columbus and Sinton' will reach 1,928.54 KTon. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,841.7 KTon in the same quarter last year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Metals Recycling - Ferrous shipments (Gross tons)' will likely reach 1,422.32 KTon. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,363.17 KTon.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Steel - Flat Roll shipments - Steel Processing Divisions' of 439.07 KTon. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 423.69 KTon in the same quarter last year.
Analysts forecast 'Steel - Long Product shipments - Engineered Bar Products Division' to reach 174.75 KTon. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 186.39 KTon in the same quarter last year.
