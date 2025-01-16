Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jan 16, 2025

  • Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM - Free Report) grew 2% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $4.81 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.03.
  • Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (BLK - Free Report) rose 5.2% after reporting fourth-quarter 2024 revenues of $5.67 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.56 billion.
  • Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS - Free Report) jumped 6% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $11.95 per share, widely surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.07.
  • Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE - Free Report) gained 5.1% on reports that its bid to acquire Industrious National Management Company, LLC was gaining pace and the deal should close later this month.

