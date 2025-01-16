We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
In the latest market close, Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR - Free Report) reached $69.21, with a +1.57% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.21% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.89%.
The the stock of company has fallen by 4.71% in the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 2.5% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.56%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Palantir Technologies Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 3, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.11, marking a 37.5% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $778.89 million, up 28.03% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Palantir Technologies Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.27% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Palantir Technologies Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Palantir Technologies Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 141.63 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.77 for its industry.
It's also important to note that PLTR currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.93. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. PLTR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.35 as of yesterday's close.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.