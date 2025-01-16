We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
TJX (TJX) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
TJX (TJX - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $121.38, indicating a +1.91% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.89%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores had lost 1.76% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.84% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 1.56% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of TJX in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect TJX to post earnings of $1.15 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.68%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $16.19 billion, indicating a 1.34% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.18 per share and a revenue of $56.2 billion, representing changes of +11.17% and +3.65%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TJX should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. TJX is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note TJX's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 28.5. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.35.
We can also see that TJX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.91. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Retail - Discount Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.24 at yesterday's closing price.
The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, placing it within the top 24% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.