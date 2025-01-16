We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Clear Secure (YOU) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
The latest trading session saw Clear Secure (YOU - Free Report) ending at $26.01, denoting a +0.85% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.21% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.16%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.89%.
Heading into today, shares of the airport security company had lost 0.73% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.15% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.56% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Clear Secure in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.28, indicating a 64.71% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $203.45 million, indicating a 19% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Clear Secure. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Clear Secure is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note Clear Secure's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.2. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 28.24 for its industry.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, placing it within the top 14% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.