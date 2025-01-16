Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Upland Software (UPLD) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Read MoreHide Full Article

Upland Software (UPLD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $3.99, moving -0.99% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.89%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of cloud-based enterprise work-management software had lost 10.84% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.15% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.56% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Upland Software in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.24, reflecting a 71.43% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $68.06 million, indicating a 5.71% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Upland Software. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Upland Software is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Upland Software is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.07. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 28.24.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, placing it within the top 14% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Upland Software, Inc. (UPLD) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers popular-stocks stocks-moving-today trending-companies trending-stocks trending-tickers