MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
The most recent trading session ended with MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO - Free Report) standing at $22.96, reflecting a +0.97% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.21%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.89%.
The company's stock has dropped by 3.6% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.84% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.56%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR in its forthcoming earnings report.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 15.36. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.14.
It's also important to note that MNSO currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.8. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Retail - Apparel and Shoes stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.51 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
