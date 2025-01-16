We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
JB Hunt (JBHT) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended December 2024, JB Hunt (JBHT - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.15 billion, down 4.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.53, compared to $1.47 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.54% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.13 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.62, the EPS surprise was -5.56%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how JB Hunt performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Intermodal - Trailing equipment (end of period): 122,272 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 122,107.
- Integrated Capacity Solutions - Revenue per load: $1,942 compared to the $1,861.39 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Intermodal - Revenue per load: $2,850 versus $2,874.66 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Final Mile Services - Average trucks during the period: 1,376 compared to the 1,387 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Revenue- Truckload: $181.95 million compared to the $187.38 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.9% year over year.
- Revenue- Dedicated: $838.53 million compared to the $860.45 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.1% year over year.
- Revenue- Final Mile Services: $227.54 million versus $241.11 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.4% change.
- Revenue- Integrated Capacity Solutions: $307.63 million compared to the $323.89 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.4% year over year.
- Revenue- Intermodal: $1.60 billion compared to the $1.56 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.7% year over year.
- Revenue- Fuel surcharge revenues: $364.63 million versus $399.27 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21.8% change.
- Revenue- Operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharge revenues: $2.78 billion compared to the $2.73 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2% year over year.
- Revenue- Intersegment eliminations: -$5.78 million compared to the -$5.44 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.5% year over year.
Shares of JB Hunt have returned +9.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.