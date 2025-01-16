Back to top

Image: Bigstock

JB Hunt (JBHT) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, JB Hunt (JBHT - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.15 billion, down 4.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.53, compared to $1.47 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.54% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.13 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.62, the EPS surprise was -5.56%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how JB Hunt performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Intermodal - Trailing equipment (end of period): 122,272 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 122,107.
  • Integrated Capacity Solutions - Revenue per load: $1,942 compared to the $1,861.39 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Intermodal - Revenue per load: $2,850 versus $2,874.66 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Final Mile Services - Average trucks during the period: 1,376 compared to the 1,387 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Truckload: $181.95 million compared to the $187.38 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Dedicated: $838.53 million compared to the $860.45 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Final Mile Services: $227.54 million versus $241.11 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.4% change.
  • Revenue- Integrated Capacity Solutions: $307.63 million compared to the $323.89 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Intermodal: $1.60 billion compared to the $1.56 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Fuel surcharge revenues: $364.63 million versus $399.27 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21.8% change.
  • Revenue- Operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharge revenues: $2.78 billion compared to the $2.73 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Intersegment eliminations: -$5.78 million compared to the -$5.44 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.5% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for JB Hunt here>>>

Shares of JB Hunt have returned +9.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise