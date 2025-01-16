We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
CRH (CRH) Stock Moves -0.17%: What You Should Know
CRH (CRH - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $95.59, demonstrating a -0.17% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.21% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.89%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the building material company had gained 2.18% over the past month. This has outpaced the Construction sector's loss of 4.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.56% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of CRH in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.48, reflecting a 14.73% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.31 billion, up 7.22% from the year-ago period.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for CRH. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.83% increase. CRH is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, CRH is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.76. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 17.92.
It's also important to note that CRH currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.03. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.9 at yesterday's closing price.
The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 207, this industry ranks in the bottom 18% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.