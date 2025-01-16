We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
MakeMyTrip (MMYT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $105.29, moving +0.18% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.89%.
The online travel company's stock has dropped by 6.01% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.15% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.56%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of MakeMyTrip in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on January 23, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.43, signifying a 22.86% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $256.68 million, showing a 19.82% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.61 per share and revenue of $968.67 million, which would represent changes of +31.97% and +23.79%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MakeMyTrip. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.39% lower. MakeMyTrip presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
From a valuation perspective, MakeMyTrip is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 65.48. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.97, so one might conclude that MakeMyTrip is trading at a premium comparatively.
Investors should also note that MMYT has a PEG ratio of 4.55 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Delivery Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.2.
The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.