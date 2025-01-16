We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Kroger (KR) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know
Kroger (KR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $58.62, moving -0.12% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.21% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.16%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.89%.
Coming into today, shares of the supermarket chain had lost 3.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 2.84%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.56%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Kroger in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.10, down 17.91% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $34.62 billion, indicating a 6.6% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.44 per share and a revenue of $147.52 billion, representing changes of -6.72% and -1.68%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Kroger. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.2% increase. At present, Kroger boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Kroger is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.21. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 13.16.
We can additionally observe that KR currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.76. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Retail - Supermarkets industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.32 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 231, placing it within the bottom 8% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.