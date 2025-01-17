Back to top

WaFd (WAFD) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, WaFd (WAFD - Free Report) reported revenue of $171.13 million, up 2.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.62, compared to $0.85 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $192.97 million, representing a surprise of -11.32%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -10.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.69.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how WaFd performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Non-performing Assets: $68.79 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $84.09 million.
  • Average balance - Total interest-earning assets: $25.80 billion compared to the $26.39 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 65% compared to the 58.3% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.4% versus 2.6% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Non-accrual loans: $61.27 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $76.21 million.
  • Total noninterest income: $15.70 million compared to the $16.84 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $155.43 million compared to the $174.45 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of WaFd have returned -1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

