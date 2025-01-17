Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Infosys (INFY) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2024, Infosys (INFY - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.94 billion, up 5.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.19, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.16% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.88 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.19, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Infosys performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Employee Metrics - Software Professionals: 306,528 compared to the 279,486 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Utilization - Including trainees - Consolidated: 83.4% compared to the 83.2% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Utilization - Excluding trainees - Consolidated: 86% versus 86% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Employee Metrics - Sales & Support: 16,851 compared to the 15,607 average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Infosys have returned +1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

