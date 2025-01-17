We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
RTX Clinches a $529M Deal to Provide Patriot Missile to Netherlands
RTX Corporation’s (RTX - Free Report) business segment, Raytheon, recently won a $529 million contract for delivering its Patriot air and missile defense systems fire unit and related equipment to the Netherlands. Per the terms of the deal, RTX will deliver a single fire unit consisting of a radar, launchers, command and control stations, and other support equipment.
Work related to this deal will be primarily executed in Andover, MA and Huntsville, AL.
What is Favoring RTX Stock?
Rapidly rising geopolitical tensions and heightened regional conflicts in several parts of the world have driven countries to strengthen their defense capabilities. Since a significant portion of a country's defense arsenal consists of missiles, nations are heavily investing in sophisticated missile systems for defense and deterrence. This in turn has been benefitting RTX, a renowned missile maker. The latest contract win is a bright example of that.
In particular, RTX’s Patriot is a long-range, high-altitude and all-weather missile defense system, intended to counter tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and sophisticated fighter aircraft. The robust demand for Patriot missiles in the defense sector is demonstrated by the fact that 240 Patriot fire units have been delivered to date and 19 nations are currently using PATRIOT for their integrated air and missile defense.
Looking ahead, the Mordor Intelligence firm predicts the global market for missiles and missile defense systems will witness a CAGR of 5% between 2025 and 2030. This should significantly benefit RTX, which has a handful of combat-proven missiles in its product portfolio, such as the SM-6 missile, Guidance Enhanced Missile, the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System, Tomahawk, Standard Missile 2, AIM-9X Sidewinder missiles and a few more, in addition to Patriot.
Opportunities for Other Defense Stocks
As global threats rise, military contractors that are expected to gain from the growth prospects presented by the missiles and missile defense system market are as follows:
The Boeing Company (BA - Free Report) : For almost 25 years, the company has been providing air and missile defense systems to the United States, its allies and international partners. The company’s offerings include the Avenger Air Defense System, Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense and Ground-Based Midcourse Defense.
Boeing boasts a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 19.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BA’s 2025 sales implies growth of 22.1% from the estimated figure of 2024.
Northrop Grumman (NOC - Free Report) : The company provides high-speed, long-range strike weapons like the AARGM-ER, which is a supersonic, air-launched tactical missile system. It also develops and manufactures warheads, fuses, advanced high-speed propulsion systems and other missile components.
Northrop has a long-term earnings growth rate of 19%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NOC’s 2025 sales indicates growth of 3.4% from the estimated figure of 2024.
Lockheed Martin (LMT - Free Report) : The company’s Missiles and Fire Control business unit develops, manufactures and supports advanced missiles and rockets. Some of its renowned products are the PAC-3 family of missiles, M270, Reduced-Range Practice Rocket and Terminal High Altitude Area Defense.
Lockheed has a long-term earnings growth rate of 4.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LMT’s 2025 sales indicates growth of 4.1% from the estimated figure of 2024.
RTX Stock’s Price Movement
In the past six months, RTX shares have risen 16% against the industry’s decline of 1.6%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
RTX’s Zacks Rank
RTX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.