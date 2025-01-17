Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jan 17, 2025

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Southwest Airlines Co. ((LUV - Free Report) ) shares fell 2% following a lawsuit from the Department of Transportation over delayed flights in 2022. 
  • U.S. Bancorp ((USB - Free Report) ) shares decreased 5.6% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2024 revenues of $6.98 billion, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.56%.
  • Apple Inc. ((AAPL - Free Report) ) shares fell 4% after Canalys data revealed it was overtaken by Vivo and Huawei as China's top smartphone seller in 2024.
  • First Horizon Corporation ((FHN - Free Report) ) fell 0.4% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2024 revenues of $729 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.36%.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Apple Inc. (AAPL) - free report >>

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) - free report >>

U.S. Bancorp (USB) - free report >>

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) - free report >>

Published in

computers finance transportation