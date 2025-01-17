See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) - free report >>
Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) - free report >>
ICL Group Ltd. (ICL) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) - free report >>
Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) - free report >>
ICL Group Ltd. (ICL) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
DuPont Offers Updates on Separation Plans and Reaffirms Guidance
DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD - Free Report) has announced the acceleration of the separation of its Electronics business, with an expected completion date of Nov. 1, 2025. This decision reflects Electronics' scale and importance in the overall shareholder value creation opportunity and DuPont's intention to finalize the separation as early as possible.
In addition, DuPont no longer plans to separate its Water business. The company analyzed all strategic alternatives and concluded that keeping the Water business in the DuPont portfolio is the best way to generate value. This also strengthens DuPont's ability to continue optimizing its portfolio after the Electronics separation.
The decision to retain the Water business provides the organization with greater strategic flexibility over time and makes it another high-growth business in addition to Healthcare. Management is confident in Water's prospects and expects the business to perform strongly in 2025.
DD also reaffirmed its fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 guidance for net sales, operating EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share as provided on Nov. 5, 2024, including the expected improved performance in the Water business.
DuPont’s shares have jumped 4.6% in a year versus a 4.6% decline in the industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
DD’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks
DD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS - Free Report) , Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM - Free Report) and ICL Group Ltd (ICL - Free Report) .
Carpenter Technology currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 14.1%. The company's shares have soared 175.9% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Sylvamo, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1, beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. In this time frame, it has delivered an earnings surprise of roughly 16.7%, on average. SLVM’s shares have rallied 73.5% over the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ICL Group’s current-year earnings has increased 8.8% in the past 60 days. ICL, carrying a a Zacks Rank #1, beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters with the average surprise being 18.1%.