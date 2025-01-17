GEHC Stock Gains on Long-Term Collaboration With Sutter Health

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. ( GEHC Quick Quote GEHC - Free Report) and Sutter Health recently entered into a seven-year strategic enterprise partnership, known as a Care Alliance, to increase access to innovative imaging services and create a more seamless and coordinated experience for clinicians and patients across the Sutter Health system.
The partnership between GE HealthCare and Sutter Health aims to enhance access to advanced diagnostic care across California, enabling quicker appointments, faster imaging results, early diagnoses, and more consistent and timely patient care. This collaboration, one of GE HealthCare's largest enterprise strategic partnerships, ensures greater convenience for patients by delivering cutting-edge technology within their communities.
Likely Trend of GEHC Stock Following the News
Following the announcement, shares of the company moved north 1.6% to $85.00 on Thursday. In the past three months, GEHC shares have lost 5.8% compared with the
industry’s 2.7% decline. The S&P 500 increased 2.7% in the same time frame.
This strategic partnership strengthens GE HealthCare’s position in the healthcare market by showcasing its AI-powered imaging technologies and expanding its footprint in California. By driving increased adoption of its solutions and demonstrating their impact on patient care and efficiency, the collaboration bolsters GEHC’s revenue potential and competitive edge. The long-term nature of this alliance with a major healthcare provider also enhances investor confidence, signaling sustained demand and solidifying GEHC's leadership in diagnostic innovation, which can positively influence its stock price over time.
Meanwhile, GEHC currently has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion. In the last reported quarter, GEHC delivered an earnings surprise of 7.55%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research More on GEHC’s Collaboration With Sutter Health
The Care Alliance focuses on an accelerated technology program across Sutter Health, incorporating GE HealthCare’s advanced AI-powered imaging technologies, such as PET/CT, MRI, and ultrasound, alongside interventional, maternal care, and anesthesia solutions. These innovations are likely to be deployed in Sutter Health’s ambulatory care centers to meet the growing demand for non-hospital care, ensuring clinicians have cutting-edge tools to address evolving patient needs efficiently.
GEHC's AI-powered imaging technologies deployed across Sutter Health's extensive network are likely to ensure quicker appointment scheduling, faster imaging results, and timely diagnoses. By addressing the persistent challenges of delays in diagnostic imaging and care accessibility, GEHC demonstrates its ability to offer practical solutions that make a real difference for patients and providers alike.
Sutter Health is likely to adopt an accelerated technology upgrade schedule to ensure up-to-date software and minimize disruptions. GE HealthCare is also expected to help develop a scalable workforce program to address clinician shortages through community outreach, collaborations with radiologic schools, and talent development. This program aims to support clinical staffing needs, including leadership and clinical learning, ensuring long-term operational efficiency and patient care excellence.
From a business standpoint, this partnership offers GE HealthCare a sustainable source of revenue. Sutter Health’s reliance on GEHC’s imaging technologies and services for its expansive network ensures consistent demand for its products. As more healthcare providers seek to modernize their diagnostic capabilities, this partnership serves as a strong endorsement of GEHC's offerings, likely attracting additional clients and contracts.
GEHC’s Recent Developments in AI-Space
In October, GEHC announced the launch of Versana Premier, the latest addition to its Versana ultrasound family. Versana Premier offers AI-enabled productivity tools and advanced clinical features to enhance workflow efficiency and diagnostic accuracy, addressing the needs of healthcare professionals across specialties, including general practice, OBGYN, MSK and cardiology.
In the same month, GEHC completed the acquisition of Intelligent Ultrasound Group PLC’s clinical AI software business, a move intended to reshape its ultrasound portfolio. GEHC also announced CareIntellect for Oncology, a new cloud-first application that combines multi-modal patient data from disparate systems into a single view. It uses generative AI to summarize clinical notes and reports.
GEHC’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
GEHC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are
Masimo ( MASI Quick Quote MASI - Free Report) , Accuray ( ARAY Quick Quote ARAY - Free Report) and Abbott Laboratories ( ABT Quick Quote ABT - Free Report) .
Masimo, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 11.8% for 2025.
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
MASI’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 17.10%. Its shares have risen 31.7% against the industry’s 1% decline in the past six months.
Accuray, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated growth rate of 1200% for 2025. Its earnings missed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and met in one, delivering an average negative surprise of 141.97%.
ARAY’s shares have gained 8.8% against the industry’s 1% decline in the past six months.
Abbott, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated earnings growth rate of 10% for 2025. It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 1.64%.
ABT’s shares have risen 8.5% in the past six months compared with the
industry’s 7.2% growth.
Image: Shutterstock
