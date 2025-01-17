We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Insights Into First Bancorp (FBP) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that First Bancorp (FBP - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.41 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 16.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $235.57 million, exhibiting an increase of 2.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some First Bancorp metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Efficiency ratio' reaching 52.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 55%.
The consensus estimate for 'Net Interest Margin' stands at 4.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Interest-Earning Assets- Average Balance' will reach $18.92 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $18.84 billion in the same quarter last year.
Analysts predict that the 'Total Non Interest Income' will reach $32.87 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $33.61 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for First Bancorp here>>>
First Bancorp shares have witnessed a change of +6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), FBP is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>