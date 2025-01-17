We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Cathay (CATY) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
Wall Street analysts expect Cathay General (CATY - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.11 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 11.2%. Revenues are expected to be $185 million, down 9.9% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 3.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Cathay metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Efficiency Ratio' reaching 44.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 53.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Margin' will reach 3.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.3%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average balance - Total interest-earning assets' should come in at $22.18 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $22.07 billion in the same quarter last year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net interest income before provision for loan losses' should arrive at $169.32 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $182.14 million.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Non-Interest Income' of $14.50 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $23.10 million.
Over the past month, shares of Cathay have returned +2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.1% change. Currently, CATY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>