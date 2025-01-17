Back to top

Ahead of Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Associated Banc-Corp (ASB - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.55 per share, reflecting an increase of 3.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $343.34 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.6%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 4.4% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Associated Banc-Corp metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Balance - Total earning assets' will reach 38.75 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 38.27 billion in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total nonperforming assets' should arrive at $148.76 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $160.42 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Fully tax-equivalent efficiency ratio' stands at 59.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 64.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' will reach $277.90 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $258.03 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Bank and corporate owned life insurance' will likely reach $4.08 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.38 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Capital markets, net' to come in at $4.59 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $9.11 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Card-based fees' reaching $12.03 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $11.53 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Service charges and deposit accounts fees' should come in at $13.19 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $10.82 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Wealth management fees' will reach $23.52 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $21 million.

Analysts forecast 'Other fee-based revenue' to reach $5.04 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $4.02 million.

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp have demonstrated returns of +5.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ASB is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.


