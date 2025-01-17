We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Unveiling Northern Trust (NTRS) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $2.02 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 38.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.93 billion, exhibiting an increase of 24.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Northern Trust metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Wealth Management Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Global Family Office' will likely reach $103.07 million. The estimate suggests a change of +17.7% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Wealth Management Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Total' to reach $542.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.5% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Custody and Fund Administration' should come in at $466.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Total' should arrive at $685.78 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.1% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Securities Lending' will reach $19.70 million. The estimate indicates a change of -10.5% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Other' will reach $42.70 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.6% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Investment Management' to come in at $156.60 million. The estimate points to a change of +19.8% from the year-ago quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' at 7.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8.1%.
The consensus estimate for 'Average Balance-Total earning assets' stands at $135.06 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $125.03 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Nonperforming Assets (Nonaccrual Assets)' reaching $47.28 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $65.10 million.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Nonaccrual Loans and Leases' will reach $47.28 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $63.60 million.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Interest Income - FTE Adjusted' of $559.56 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $501.10 million.
