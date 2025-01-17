We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Exploring Analyst Estimates for Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
Wall Street analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.76 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 10%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.41 billion, exhibiting an increase of 25.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Intuitive Surgical metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Product (Instruments and accessories and Systems)' will reach $1.82 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +12.4% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Services' will reach $343.90 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Systems' will reach $484.93 million. The estimate points to a change of +1% from the year-ago quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Instruments and accessories' should come in at $1.34 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +17.2% year over year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total System Units Placed - Total Company' will likely reach 427. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 415.
Analysts expect 'Da Vinci Surgical System Installed Base' to come in at 9,931. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8,606 in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts forecast 'Total System Units Placed - Outside of the United States' to reach 207. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 206 in the same quarter of the previous year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total System Units Placed - United States' should arrive at 208. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 209 in the same quarter of the previous year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross profit- Service' of $229.90 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $214.80 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Cost of revenue- Service' reaching $106.97 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $89.60 million.
Shares of Intuitive Surgical have demonstrated returns of +11.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ISRG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.