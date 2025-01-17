We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Countdown to Texas Instruments (TXN) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
Wall Street analysts expect Texas Instruments (TXN - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.19 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 20.1%. Revenues are expected to be $3.86 billion, down 5.4% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Texas Instruments metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Other' should come in at $213.67 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.2% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Embedded Processing' will reach $588.98 million. The estimate points to a change of -21.7% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Analog' reaching $3.05 billion. The estimate points to a change of -2.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Operating Profit- Analog' to reach $1.15 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Profit- Other' of $3.72 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $58 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts expect 'Operating Profit- Embedded Processing' to come in at $103.78 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $195 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Texas Instruments here>>>
Shares of Texas Instruments have experienced a change of +1.6% in the past month compared to the -2.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), TXN is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>