Insights Into Old Republic (ORI) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Old Republic International (ORI - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 2.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.11 billion, increasing 8.9% from the same quarter last year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Old Republic metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Revenue- General insurance Segment- Net premiums earned' reaching $1.22 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12%.
Analysts expect 'Operating Revenue- General insurance Segment- Net investment income' to come in at $141.65 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.7% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Revenue- General insurance Segment- Other income' of $45.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.4%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Revenue- Corporate & Other' will reach $17.23 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.4% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Revenue- Title Insurance Segment- Net investment income' should arrive at $16.03 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.6% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Operating Revenue- General Insurance Segment' will reach $1.41 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +12% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Revenue- Title Insurance Segment' should come in at $687.37 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.1% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'General Insurance Segment - Loss Ratio' will reach 66.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 65.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'General Insurance Segment - Expense Ratio' will likely reach 28.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 26.9% in the same quarter last year.
The consensus estimate for 'Title Insurance Segment - Combined Ratio' stands at 98.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 95.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Title Insurance Segment - Expense Ratio' at 95.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 95.7%.
Analysts forecast 'General Insurance Segment - Combined Ratio' to reach 94.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 92% in the same quarter last year.
Over the past month, shares of Old Republic have returned +1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.1% change. Currently, ORI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.