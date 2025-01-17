Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Fastenal (FAST) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Fastenal (FAST - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.82 billion, up 3.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.46, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.84 billion, representing a surprise of -1.08%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -4.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Fastenal performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Business days: 63 Days versus 63 Days estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Daily sales: $29 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $29.37.
  • Number of in-market locations: 3,628 versus 3,620 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Weighted FASTBin/FASTVend installations: 126,957 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 125,874.
  • Number of active Onsite locations: 2,031 compared to the 2,023 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Number of branch locations: 1,597 versus 1,598 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Weighted FASTBin/FASTVend signings: 6,790 versus 6,407 estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Fastenal have returned +1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

