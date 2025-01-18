We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Powell Industries (POWL) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
In the latest market close, Powell Industries (POWL - Free Report) reached $261.34, with a +1.6% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.51%.
Heading into today, shares of the energy equipment company had gained 5.66% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's loss of 2.45% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.14% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Powell Industries in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Powell Industries is projected to report earnings of $2.83 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 42.93%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $244.17 million, indicating a 25.85% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $13.70 per share and a revenue of $1.11 billion, demonstrating changes of +11.47% and +9.33%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Powell Industries. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, Powell Industries possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Powell Industries has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.78 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 21.73 for its industry.
Meanwhile, POWL's PEG ratio is currently 1.34. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Manufacturing - Electronics industry stood at 1.9 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, positioning it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.