We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
The most recent trading session ended with Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA - Free Report) standing at $6.23, reflecting a -0.24% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.78%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.51%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 3.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.36%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.14%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Siga Technologies Inc. in its upcoming release.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Siga Technologies Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Siga Technologies Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Siga Technologies Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.99. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.9, so one might conclude that Siga Technologies Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 70, this industry ranks in the top 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.