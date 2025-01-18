Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG - Free Report) closed at $316.36 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.36% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.51%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 40% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.79% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.14% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Constellation Energy Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.20, up 2100% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.51 billion, down 4.87% from the year-ago period.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Constellation Energy Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.29% upward. Right now, Constellation Energy Corporation possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Constellation Energy Corporation is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 33.84. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.43 for its industry.

Investors should also note that CEG has a PEG ratio of 1.94 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Alternative Energy - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.97 at yesterday's closing price.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, placing it within the top 33% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

