ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $16.60, demonstrating a -0.12% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.51%.
Shares of the container shipping company witnessed a loss of 9.58% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Transportation sector with its loss of 0.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.14%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $3.47, marking a 382.11% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.09 billion, indicating a 73.06% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.29% higher. At present, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
From a valuation perspective, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.12. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.88.
It is also worth noting that ZIM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.2. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Transportation - Shipping industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.56.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 249, positioning it in the bottom 1% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.