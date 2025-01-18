We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Brinker International (EAT) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing
In the latest market close, Brinker International (EAT - Free Report) reached $144.12, with a +0.4% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.51%.
Shares of the operator of restaurant chains Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy have appreciated by 9.3% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.58% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.14%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Brinker International in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on January 29, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.68, signifying a 69.7% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.22 billion, indicating a 13.65% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.96 per share and a revenue of $4.84 billion, demonstrating changes of +45.37% and +9.64%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Brinker International should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 5.73% increase. At present, Brinker International boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Brinker International has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.08 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.44, which means Brinker International is trading at a premium to the group.
Meanwhile, EAT's PEG ratio is currently 1.47. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Retail - Restaurants was holding an average PEG ratio of 2 at yesterday's closing price.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, positioning it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.