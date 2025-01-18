We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Why Axon Enterprise (AXON) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
The most recent trading session ended with Axon Enterprise (AXON - Free Report) standing at $593.89, reflecting a +1.37% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.51%.
Shares of the maker of stun guns and body cameras have depreciated by 4.85% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Aerospace sector's loss of 0.45% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.14%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Axon Enterprise in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.51, marking a 34.82% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $567.56 million, showing a 31.34% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Axon Enterprise. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Axon Enterprise possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note Axon Enterprise's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 90.19. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 29.88.
Meanwhile, AXON's PEG ratio is currently 3.03. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry stood at 2.51 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.