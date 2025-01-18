We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Hyster-Yale (HY) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note
Hyster-Yale (HY - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $53.87, indicating a +0.32% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.51%.
The maker of lift trucks and aftermarket parts's shares have seen an increase of 7.9% over the last month, surpassing the Industrial Products sector's loss of 2.45% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.14%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Hyster-Yale in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.38, reflecting a 3.5% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.02 billion, indicating a 0.48% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Hyster-Yale. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Hyster-Yale currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Hyster-Yale is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.96. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.27.
The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.