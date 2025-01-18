We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Kinder Morgan (KMI) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know
In the latest market close, Kinder Morgan (KMI - Free Report) reached $30.31, with a +0.83% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.51%.
Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had gained 14.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 3.79%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.14%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Kinder Morgan in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on January 22, 2025. On that day, Kinder Morgan is projected to report earnings of $0.33 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 17.86%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.09 billion, up 1.28% from the year-ago period.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Kinder Morgan. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.97% upward. Kinder Morgan currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Kinder Morgan is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.48. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.03 of its industry.
It's also important to note that KMI currently trades at a PEG ratio of 4.16. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry held an average PEG ratio of 3.23.
The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.